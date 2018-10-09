America falls for shameless con

DONALD Trump is celebrating one of the most significant triumphs of his presidency today.

His chosen candidate, Brett Kavanaugh, has been sworn in as America's newest Supreme Court Justice after a long and bitter confirmation process, which was derailed for weeks by allegations of sexual assault.

It's a lifetime appointment. Mr Kavanaugh will become the fifth and decisive member of a conservative majority that could dominate the court for an entire generation. Mr Trump has every reason to gloat, and that's exactly what he is doing.

But the whole process that led to his victory was unsettling. Mr Kavanaugh's nomination only succeeded because half of America swallowed a shameless con.

Three women accused Mr Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. The most prominent among them was Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor and research psychologist.

Dr Ford claimed Mr Kavanaugh forced himself on her at a party when they were high school students in the 1980s.

"He began running his hands over my body and grinding his hips into me. I yelled, hoping someone downstairs might hear me, and tried to get away from him, but his weight was heavy," she told the Senate in a dramatic public hearing.

"Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was so drunk, and because I was wearing a one-piece bathing costume under my clothes. I believed he was going to rape me.

"I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me."

Though Dr Ford's testimony was compelling and believable, there was no other evidence to back her up, and a brief FBI investigation into the matter failed to turn up any incriminating information.

So, the Republicans voted to confirm Mr Kavanaugh to the court.

A lot of people are angry about that decision. In truth, it's perfectly defensible. Rejecting Mr Kavanaugh's nomination based on an uncorroborated accusation would have set a dangerous precedent.