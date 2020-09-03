Menu
Ambulance at Ballina Primary School.
News

Ambulance on scene at a Ballina school

Aisling Brennan
3rd Sep 2020 12:30 PM

UPDATE 12.45pm: A NSW education spokesman confirmed an ambulance had been called to attend what he said was "a playground incident."

"The ambulance was called as a precaution," he said.

"The child was uninjured."

 

Original story: AMBULANCE NSW confirmed paramedics are at the scene of an incident at a Ballina Public School.

It is understood that a patient is being treated at the scene.

