Ambulance on scene at a Ballina school
UPDATE 12.45pm: A NSW education spokesman confirmed an ambulance had been called to attend what he said was "a playground incident."
"The ambulance was called as a precaution," he said.
"The child was uninjured."
Original story: AMBULANCE NSW confirmed paramedics are at the scene of an incident at a Ballina Public School.
It is understood that a patient is being treated at the scene.
