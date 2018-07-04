Amber Heard blasted for ‘racist’ tweet

Amber Heard has come under fire for a tweet about an ICE checkpoint. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

AMBER Heard faced massive backlash on Twitter when she tried to warn neighbours of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement checkpoint near her home.

"Just heard there's an ICE checkpoint in Hollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight…," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Twitter users were quick to call her out.

"Damn Amber you think this sounds woke, huh," tweeted one user.

"Hi, Amber. I love you so much so I'm gonna say this to you: not all immigrants are housekeepers, nannies and landscapers (not that there's anything wrong with being one) but this stereotype should have long been eradicated," posted another.

Heard didn't apologise for her original tweet but instead followed up with another one about immigration checkpoints.

"Checkpoints on your home streets …. Is this the 'great' America we're aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don't feel like the 'land of the free' our immigrant ancestors built."

After deleting her initial tweet, Heard posted a photo of a child and wrote, "With this human rights crisis being so politicised, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues. Its hard for everyone to not be negatively affected by this subject n some way."

A rep for Heard didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

