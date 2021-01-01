Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are urgently seeking public assistance to help locate two boys aged two and five reported missing on New Year’s Eve.
Police are urgently seeking public assistance to help locate two boys aged two and five reported missing on New Year’s Eve.
Crime

AMBER ALERT: Two boys may be at ‘significant risk’

by Danielle O’Neal
1st Jan 2021 6:57 AM

Authorities are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate two young boys who police say may be at "significant risk".

The boys, aged 2-years-old and 5-years-old, were reported missing from Elof Road at Caboolture around 2pm today.

Police believe they may now be at significant risk.

The boys are described as caucasian in appearance and of proportionate builds.

The man is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall and of a slim build.
The man is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall and of a slim build.

The two-year-old boy has shoulder length, curly blonde hair with blue eyes while the five-year-old boy has short brown hair with blue eyes.

A man was seen with the boys in a silver Toyota Camry bearing Queensland registration, 459 LZK.

The man is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall and of a slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

The Amber Alert was issued just after 11pm Thursday.

Originally published as AMBER ALERT: Two boys may be at 'significant risk'

amber alert editors picks missing children

Just In

    Stars’ double celebration

    Stars’ double celebration
    • 1st Jan 2021 7:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best of 2020: The most heartwarming stories of the year

        Premium Content Best of 2020: The most heartwarming stories of the year

        News From fundraising efforts to community awards to inspirational tales, see the special moments we witnessed in 2020.

        LIST: North Coast towns with more than 40mm rain in 24 hours

        Premium Content LIST: North Coast towns with more than 40mm rain in 24 hours

        News If you are planning an outdoor party NYD you should read this

        Zac Efron purchases $2m Aussie home

        Zac Efron purchases $2m Aussie home

        News The star looks set to be make Australia his permanent home after buying a huge...

        Police issue new border warning as 800 turned away

        Premium Content Police issue new border warning as 800 turned away

        Health High alert at Qld border as NSW COVID situation gets worse