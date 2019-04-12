Menu
Login
Shane Perry, 37 is believed to be travelling with four children. He was seen dragging a boy, 5, into the car.
Shane Perry, 37 is believed to be travelling with four children. He was seen dragging a boy, 5, into the car.
Breaking

AMBER ALERT: Four children taken from Ipswich

Hannah Busch
by
12th Apr 2019 6:09 PM

POLICE are calling for help to find four children taken from a home in East Ipswich this afternoon. A man was seen dragging a boy, 5, into a car.

QPS issued an amber alert at 6.01pm calling for urgent assistance. 

"Shane Perry, 37 - who is known to the children, but is not their father - was seen dragging a five-year-old boy from a car and into a silver Commodore before three other children - a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy - were coerced into also getting in," the alert said. 

Shane Perry, 37.
Shane Perry, 37.

"They are believed to be travelling in a silver Commodore with New South Wales registration ARV50A and may be in the Logan area or making their way interstate."

Anyone with information has been urged to phone 131 564, or 000 for life-threatening information. 

This car is subject to an amber alert
This car is subject to an amber alert
amber alert editors picks
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    News FIREFIGHTERS rushed to evacuate homes when a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit