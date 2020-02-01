Amber alert (again) at Lake Ainsworth

AMBER ALERT: Ballina Shire Council has issued an amber alert for blue-green algae at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head.

AMBER ALERT: Ballina Shire Council has issued an amber alert for blue-green algae at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head.

HOPING for a swim at Lake Ainsworth this weekend during the warm, sunny days forecast?

Best to reconsider your plans.

Ballina Shire Council this week issued an amber alert warning to residents.

The amber alert doesn’t ban swimming altogether, but it doesn’t exactly instil confidence in anyone hoping for a dip.

It has been a month of ups and downs for Lake Ainsworth, awash with green, amber and red alerts.

The ouncil’s website says that slicks have been observed and slicks and scums should be avoided as they are concentrated areas of algae and may present a health risk.

In a statement, a council spokeswoman said the conditions were unlikely to clear during summer.

“Adverse weather conditions such as heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to disperse the blue green algae and prevent it from forming thick slicks and scums,” she said.

“However, the high levels of nutrients in the lake mean that blue green algae continues to thrive, particularly in warmer months. Light wind and low rainfall conditions also contribute to blue green algae.

“Ballina Shire Council is currently in the final stages of the Lake Ainsworth Coastal Management Program which we will be seeking Council endorsement before being gazetted by the NSW Government.

“This program outlines various actions that aim to reduce the occurrence of blue green algal blooms.”