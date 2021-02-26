Amazon series The Wilds to film in Queensland

Filming for the second season of Amazon series The Wilds, starring Australia’s Rachel Griffiths, is the latest big-name production to shift to Queensland

Filming for the second season of Amazon series The Wilds, starring Australia’s Rachel Griffiths, is the latest big-name production to shift to Queensland

Filming for Amazon series The Wilds starring Rachel Griffiths is set to shift to Queensland.

The second season of the young adult drama series, which previously filmed in New Zealand, will be shot primarily on the Gold Coast from April with local beaches doubling for the deserted island setting of the series.

The Wilds, starring Griffiths, Mia Healey and Shannon Berry, recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video and follows a group of girls who find themselves marooned on a deserted island, unaware that they are part of a sinister social experiment.

Amazon series The Wilds will film in Queensland. Picture: Supplied

The production was secured as part of the Queensland Government's Production Attraction Strategy and is expected to inject $28 million into the state and create around 150 jobs for local crew.

It is the latest in a long list of productions that have moved to Queensland, including Netflix's Escape From Spiderhead, Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives and the next season of Australian Survivor, as a result of the state's status as a COVID-safe film destination.

"Queensland is now experiencing more demand to film world-class film and TV productions here than ever before," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"This means more jobs for Queenslanders, and more investment in our communities and businesses which is critical for our economic recovery.

"We will continue to support the screen industry because it not only promotes Queensland's spectacular locations and our exceptional talent but it creates a pipeline of industry jobs."

Rachel Griffiths in a scene from Amazon teen drama series The Wilds. Picture: Matt Klitscher

Amazon Studios and Disney's ABC Signature Studios have linked with Brisbane production company Hoodlum Entertainment - known for series such as Harrow and Five Bedrooms - as its local service company during filming.

The Wilds' executive producer and showrunner Amy B. Harris said the Gold Coast had "exceeded all expectations".

"The stunning beaches, talented and skilled crews, and welcoming community make filming here in Queensland a dream come true," she said.

Action thriller Black Site starring Jai Courtney, Jason Clarke and Michelle Monaghan is currently filming on the Gold Coast while Thirteen Lives is due to begin next month, as is NBC series Joe Exotic in Brisbane.

Originally published as Amazon series The Wilds to film in Qld