Menu
Login
Australian Prime members have a 65-hour window to snap up bargains.
Australian Prime members have a 65-hour window to snap up bargains.
Business

Amazon misses Q2 profit estimates

26th Jul 2019 8:51 AM

AMAZON  has fallen short of second-quarter profit estimates as the world's biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart and other e-commerce players globally and invests more in marketing and faster delivery.

The company on Thursday forecast net sales in the range of $US66 billion ($A95 billion) and $US70 billion for the third quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $US67.27 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose about 20 per cent to $US63.40 billion in the second quarter, beating estimates of $US62.48 billion.

Amazon's net income rose to $US2.63 billion, or $US5.22 a share in the quarter ending on June 30, from $US2.53 billion, or $5.07 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $US5.57 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

More Stories

amazon business finance profit

Top Stories

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The Australian Medical Association warns the worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come and has revealed best time to get a flu jab.

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown