Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Technology

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quits

by Sarah Sharples
3rd Feb 2021 9:04 AM

 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be replaced by Andy Jassy, who will take over the top spot of the company during the third quarter of this year.

Mr Bezos will still be a part of the company that he founded in 1994 and will transition to executive chair of Amazon's Board.

"I'm excited to announce that this Q3 I'll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO," Mr Bezos said in a letter to employees.

"In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence."

Amazon has transformed from an online bookstore to a mega retailer under Mr Bezos leadership.

More to come...

Originally published as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quits

More Stories

amazon amazon ceo business jeff bezos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drone, thermal camera used in high-tech search for cavoodle

        Premium Content Drone, thermal camera used in high-tech search for cavoodle

        News After two days of searching for their beloved pet, this Northern Rivers family decided to call in the experts.

        Simone Strobel murder update: Changes to second inquest

        Premium Content Simone Strobel murder update: Changes to second inquest

        News The 16th anniversary of the German backpacker’s death is approaching

        Plan to make vaccine rollout easily available in regions

        Premium Content Plan to make vaccine rollout easily available in regions

        News Pharmacies are being encouraged to assist in the rollout of the COVID-19...

        Woman left stolen 4WD running while she stole another car

        Premium Content Woman left stolen 4WD running while she stole another car

        Crime The 26-year-old has been granted bail to attend rehab after pleading guilty to a...