Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

WATCH: Croc ambushes croc in ferocious Aussie river clash

by Natasha Emeck
25th Mar 2021 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

SHOCKED tourists witnessed an epic spectacle at Adelaide River yesterday when a massive croc ambushed another croc and threw it around like a ragdoll.

The footage shows a 2.5m croc swimming up to a Jumping Crocodile Cruise boat to snap up some meat when another, even bigger, croc emerged from the water below.

The ferocious croc clamped its jaws in the stomach of the smaller croc, flinging it around.

WA tourist Emilia Hemsley, who filmed the heavyweight fight, said she was in shock when it happened because the larger croc "came out of nowhere."

She said the smaller croc later managed to escape and swim away.

"I have never seen crocs in the wild and this was the first crocodile encounter on the tour," she said.

"Later on, I asked the tour guide if crocodiles eat each other."

Dominant male crocs have been known to fight viciously over territory in Adelaide River.

Two of the river's most ferocious rival crocs, Dominator and Brutus, were caught on camera by tourists during battle in 2019.

 

 

 

 

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Amazing video: Croc ambushes croc in ferocious Adelaide River clash

More Stories

adelaide river croc crocodile editors picks nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fierce bidding expected at auction of blocks in Ballina

        Premium Content Fierce bidding expected at auction of blocks in Ballina

        News Want to snap up a slice of paradise? This is what you need to do before auction night.

        ‘Pretty safe’: Surprising support for nuclear power

        Premium Content ‘Pretty safe’: Surprising support for nuclear power

        News “There are places in Australia that are away from population areas suitable for a...

        Woodburn SES advises levee breach will impact Swan Bay area

        Woodburn SES advises levee breach will impact Swan Bay area

        News "For those people that live in this area, you have about 12 hours"

        ‘Stupid’ drivers face massive fines, loss of demerit points

        Premium Content ‘Stupid’ drivers face massive fines, loss of demerit points

        News Driving through floodwaters? It could cost you a lot of cash.