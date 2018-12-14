Amazing support for Alstonville mum during cancer journey

Hayley Westgate, Mel Hart, Teena Gissell, and Ally Cox will shave their heads in support of Janelle Ware and Mummys Wish which aims to help mums who are receiving treatment.

WHEN Alstonville woman Janelle Ware was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma two years ago, she had the required treatment and went into remission.

The mum-of-three admitted she was "very gung-ho".

With a new lease on life, she participated in this year's Samson Challenge in Lismore as part of the winning team, Edgefit Masters.

But unfortunately the cancer came back.

"That was a shock, and the treatment they had to do was horrendous," an emotional Mrs Ware said.

"With the relapse, I approached it more softly."

Fighting back tears, she explained she had just returned from Brisbane, where she underwent the new treatment; salvage chemotherapy, high dose chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, which only has a 40 per cent chance of working.

Now her friends are throwing their support behind the much-loved fitness trainer by shaving off their own hair at a special event this weekend.

Importantly, the Lose Your Locks event will also support the Mummy's Wish charity, one that is close to Mrs Ware's heart.

All throughout her treatments Mrs Ware has been supporting this charity.

Even though she has the support of her husband, family and friends, when she was diagnosed with cancer, she thought: "What would I do if I was a single mum and was the sole bread winner?"

Mummy's Wish gives practical help to mothers Australia wide, who have been diagnosed with cancer.

They provide services like babysitting, meals and gardening.

"When I saw what they did, I said, 'that's who I want to support'," Mrs Ware said.

On Sunday at the Alstonville Plaza Mel Hart, Ally Cox, Teena Grissell, and Halley Westgate - Mrs Ware's "support squad" - will shave their heads in support of their friend and Mummy's Wish.

Mrs Hart has set up an everybody's hero Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Lose-Your-Locks-341725879959931/.

Mrs Ware is hopeful of reaching their target of $5000, with $3000 already raised.

Many local businesses have donated to a raffle that will be drawn on Sunday.

The sponsors are Alstonville Cellars, Landry's Bulk Foods, Viviane's Beauty, Edge Fitness, Lilly Rebel and Mindful Macremay, Spartan Brazil Jujitzu, Alstonville Plaza Meat and Deli, ESP Coffee, Happy Mountain Yoga Studio, and hairdressers Kristy Clarke and Jodie Hackett.