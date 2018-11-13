New Pokemon movie trailer revealed

Squirtle, Charmander or Bulbasaur? Or did you long after Ash Ketchum's favourite sidekick Pikachu?

As a young boy, I revelled in playing Pokemon. I was a devote fan. I'd wake up early on Saturday mornings, endure tacky aerobics videos just to watch Pokemon on TV. And just like every kid my age, I would have done anything to have my own Pokemon sidekick to travel the world with me.

Even though my childhood dreams haven't come true, there is a silver lining; next year, I'll be able to watch my favourite pocket monsters come to life - though perhaps just not in the way I expected.

Pikachu is hyper-realistic in the new Pokemon family movie. Picture: Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Warner Brothers and Universal Studios have revealed the trailer for their upcoming Pokemon live-action film Detective Pikachu. Based on the Great Detective Pikachu game, the trailer is everything you could want from the fantasy franchise.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Jurassic World's Justice Smith join forces as crime-fighting partners Pikachu and Tim to bring this movie to life.

Detective Pikachu takes you into the world of Ryme City, where Pokemon and humans live side-by-side. Private eye Harry Goodman mysteriously disappears and his 21-year-old son Tim makes it his life mission to uncover the truth. Enter Pikachu, a Pokemon whose existence has been plagued by an inability to talk to people. However, when Pikachu realises Tim can understand him, the adventure begins. Running through the neon-lit city, hijinks ensue.

Although met with speculation before the trailer release, Twitter is already hyped for the live-action interpretation, with early fan reactions positive.

According to a SuperBroMovies report, an early screening of Detective Pikachu also garnered praise from the audience with critics commending Ryan Reynolds for bringing his celebrity charm to the loveable character.

The Detective Pikachu trailer has dropped just days before the release of the highly anticipated game Pokemon: Let's Go, adding to the franchise's hype.

The films boast photorealistic creatures, inciting both fear and delight into the hearts of diehard Pokemon fans. The detailed animation of fan-favourite characters lives up to the expectation. Pikachu is incredibly fuzzy, which in all honesty should be expected: Electricity + hair = a whole lot of frizz. Charizard is an epic amalgamation of all things we wanted from a fiery-tailed dragon. And Mr Mime? Well he is just plain terrifying - a face that is likely to haunt nightmares.

Detective Pikachu is a combination of comedy and fantasy that brings childhood dreams to life. Picture: Pokemon Detective Pikachu

The film is set for US release in May next year, but unfortunately, Australian audiences will have to wait until June 16, 2019 to see Detective Pikachu. However, if the trailer is anything to go on, the movie will be well worth the wait.

Although I'm still not ready to accept the fact I don't have an Eevee stashed away in my bag under my desk at work, I can sleep soundly knowing I can live vicariously through Tim and Pikachu's adventures on the big screen.