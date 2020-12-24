‘Amazing’ music fellowship reopens for 2021

TIME TO SHINE: Blake Rhodes, known on stage as Mr Rhodes, was one recipient of Emerging Generations fellowship from Create NSW and Powerhouse Museum. (Credit: Contributed)

THE Create NSW Generations Fellowships are open for applications once again, looking to help improve the careers of emerging local artists.

Three successful individuals or groups will be provided with $25,000 each in financial support, studio space at the Powerhouse Museum (Ultimo) or Museums Discovery Centre (Castle Hill), with industry mentoring and networking facilitated by Astral People throughout each residency.

Lismore singer Blake Rhodes, also known as Mr Rhodes, is a previous recipient of the Generations Fellowship and recounted the day he found out he had been success earlier this year to the Northern Star.

“It was very, very surprising actually, I was at work and my phone rang and I was like ‘I don’t know this phone number, it might be important’ … it was very emotional. I cried,” Blake said.

Blake said that the reception to the music he had put out during his time on the Fellowship had been really nice.

“Feedback has been great, not just from industry people but from the public as well and people reaching out to say my music has helped them, which is very nice.”

Astral People co-founder and director Vichara Edirisinghe said the program had already uncovered diverse talent.

“We discovered some amazing talent and were able to facilitate the growth of the three recipients, seeing them through the various aspects of the music industry, and it was especially satisfying to have such a diverse group. I can’t wait to hear and see what this amazing program brings us next year.”

Applications for the Generations Fellowship are now open and close on 5pm on Monday January 18.