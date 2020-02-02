Menu
AMAZING IMAGE: Saltwater croc snapped at Reef

by Daniel Bateman
2nd Feb 2020 7:04 AM
SALTWATER in name, saltwater in nature.

A small saltwater crocodile has been snapped enjoying the fruits of the Great Barrier Reef, about 40km off the Far Northern coastline.

The juvenile croc was spied by Quicksilver Reef Cruises crew at Agincourt 3 reef activity platform yesterday, east of Cape Tribulation.

A small saltwater crocodile swimming at Agincourt Reef. Photo Credit: Indepth, Dave Barger
Quicksilver environmental and compliance manager Doug Baird said it was the first time in 30 years of daily trips to the reef that the company had spotted a croc so far out at sea.

It is believed the reptile might have been flushed out to sea during recent heavy storms.

"Our platform based crew monitored the crocodile which was away from the platform," Mr Baird said.

The Quicksilver crew will keep monitoring the reef for the croc, with Department of Environment and Science wildlife officers likely to assess the situation today.

fnq lifestyle reef saltwater crocodile

