‘Am I going to die’: Stabbed teen begs onlooker to call mum

A teenager is in an induced coma after he was stabbed in a “random attack”.

A teenager is in an induced coma after he was stabbed in a “random attack”.

Drifting in and out of consciousness on the ground, bleeding teenager Bailey Alcock begged the onlooker battling to stem the flow of pulsing blood from a stab wound on his leg, "Am I going to die?"

Bailey, 16, was knifed in the right thigh collapsing in a residential street he was walking along with a friend in an apparent random attack in Kincumber, on the NSW Central Coast.

"He was terrified, he was in complete shock, I heard a yell outside my house and saw the young bloke keel over, he was screaming, 'help I've been stabbed,'" said on call firefighter Peter Kersenboom, 53.

Teenager Bailey Alcock was stabbed in Kincumber on Monday. Picture: Facebook

"He was very disorientated, he's only 16, his friend said someone had stabbed him and ran off.

"I put pressure on the wound using my hand and a sterilised gauze to stop the flow of blood, there was so much blood.

"He was scared and asked if he could call his mum. He asked me, 'Am I going to die?' I told him not to worry, he was going to be all right, I kept him talking and present with me until the ambulance crews arrived."

Bailey's mother Karen Harmer is keeping a vigil at her son's beside in the intensive care unit at Sydney's Royal North Hospital where he is critical and in an induced coma following the knife attack, on Monday at 1pm.

Bailey Alcock remains in hospital after the attack.

Bailey Alcock.

The Kincumber street where Bailey was stabbed.

"She didn't believe her son had been stabbed when he called her on the mobile, she thought it was a joke," said Mr Kersenboom.

"She came quickly, she was worried, you could see the concern of her face, she wanted to know who had done this to her son."

Today in a Facebook post Ms Harmer posted a photo of her son fighting for survival.

"This is my son Bailey, he was stabbed at Kincumber. If you know anything please help us find the person who did this to him," he wrote.

Three ambulance crews and a CareFlight rescue helicopter were called to Benelong Place following reports a teenage male had been stabbed in the leg.

He was taken by ambulance to the CareFlight helicopter at Hylton Moore Oval at East Gosford where a specialist medical crew treated him before transporting him to hospital.

A crime scene was established and a NSW police spokeswoman said no arrests have been made and the stabbing "appears to be random".

Detectives from Brisbane Water Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and would like to speak with anyone who may be able to assist.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

Originally published as 'Am I going to die': Stabbed teen begs onlooker to call mum