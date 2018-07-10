'Always a legend': Tributes flow for young father-of-two

TRAGIC DEATH: Father-of-two, Mitch Sibraa, took his own life on Saturday.

NO PARENT should have to bury their child.

But Sunshine Coast parents Steve and Amanda Sibraa will suffer that unimaginable heartache twice after a car crash took the life of 19-year-old Bailey Sibraa in 2016 and his older brother Mitch, 23, who took his own on Saturday.

Mr Sibraa said he came home to find his eldest son's body in their home, in front of Bailey's photo memorial and urn.

Bailey Sibraa Photo: Contributed Contributed

Mitch has left behind his partner Tahnii Cunning, and two daughters Indii, 2, and Amity, 10 months.

To help the young family cope financially, a GoFundMe page was created, which by midday today had raised more than $8000. Donations and messages of support continue to flow by the hour.

Friend and tattooist Steven Perry said he was struggling to believe Mitch was gone.

Mitchell Sibraa left behind his partner Tahnii Cunning, and two daughters Indii, 2, and Amity, 10 months. Contributed

"From our first ever session I knew you would be more than just a client and more of someone who I'd look forward to having a few beers with, I never pictured the impact you and your whole family would have on my life but I see you all like my own family. I can't explain how I'm feeling right now but I'm sure your up there smiling with Bailey..."

A Facebook post, written by Mr Sibraa said although the family wished it was "all just a bad dream", his sons were together again in each other's arms.

Hundreds have shown support and left tributes for Mitch on the post.

Matt Wadley said Mitch was "a legend" and was devastated by the news.

"Oh my god...Condolences to the whole family, here to help if you guys need anything," he said.

Nick Sargent wrote: "Absolutely heartbreaking what your family has gone through, words can't describe what a tragedy it is to lose both of your boys. "They are together flying high now."

If you or someone you know needs support or someone to talk to, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.