Alt country act owe inspiration to picturesque caravans

A caravan in the hills around Coorabell seems to have played a big part in the inspiration for a mythical cosmic country group known as the Family Jordan.

The label they are on was formed in a caravan in the Gold Coast hinterland during COVID lockdown, and the album Big Grass also happens to be named after the caravan lead singer Jordan Rochfort was holed up in the Byron hinterland when he wrote the majority of the album’s songs.

Big Grass was produced by Rochfort and produced/mixed by Samuel Joseph (King Gizzard, Babe Rainbow and Stonefield), and mastered by Mikey Young.

The album is described as Family Jordan’s most distinct exploration of their folk and country influences.

From their psych-country beginnings in Super Nobody Group from Nowhere (2015) and Holy Smokes (2016), to the profound, intimate balladry of Homo Exotica (2019), the homegrown sound of Big Grass (2021) introduces alt-country to the ever-expanding songbook of Family Jordan, while solidifying the band as one of the forerunners in timeless folk music in Australia.

The Family Jordan. Pic by Tom Schulte.

The album’s leading two singles Big Grass and Sally achieved extensive radio play with Double J, PBS, Triple R, 2Ser, 4ZZZ and more.

Additionally, both singles were added to high rotation on ABC Country with Sally debuting in the national country chats at #40, as well as reaching #6 for roots and #10 for rock in the Triple J Unearthed charts.

The Big Grass incarnation of Family Jordan: Jordan Rochfort (guitar, vocals), Samuel Joseph (guitar, banjo, pedal steel, vocals), Kellie Murphy (violin, piano), Jim Griffin (bass) and Joe Brisick (drums, percussion), with additional vocals by Mylee Grace and piano by Ben Mulheran.

Big Grass is the first vinyl release from the band, and the first physical release on the newly formed Holiday Maker Records.

Upcoming shows:

Crystal Cloudwomb March 20 - One day Festival at Burleigh Bazaar

The Darkest Hour at HOTA - July 3 - Live event curation for the opening of the new gallery at HOTA with local bands Donny Love, The Oogars & Smells Like Nanna’s House.