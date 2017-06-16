Alstonville physie girls head to Sydney Spectacular

Performers from the Alstonville Plateau Physical Culture Club at rehersals for the 125 Year Spectaucular.

ALSTONVILLE Plateau Physical Culture club is sending eight girls to the Bjelke-Peterson School of Physical Culture's 125 year spectacular in Sydney.

These local girls will join nearly 2000 other girls and women from all around Australia in a night of celebration to share the rich 125 year history of BJP Physie through dance.



Physie's motto is 'empowering girls for life' and is a fusion of dance and sport for girls and women, from ages 3 to 73, across Australia.

Physical Culture - or Physie as its affectionately known - has certainly stood the test of time.

The sport was set up before Australia was federated and before the Australian Navy existed.

Its rich history includes the use of the Prince of Wales' (Edward VIII) feathers as an emblem in 1920, to being part of the opening ceremony for the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000.



Safe to say that everyone involved is excited to share this experience and the history of BJP Physie with everyone.



The 125 year performance will take place on Saturday 24 June at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Tickets are still available at www.ticketek.com.au and search for BJP 125 year Spectacular.