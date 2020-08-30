Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alstonville High students Annie Tolman, Zoe Fairfull and Clara Tolman who won the national 2020 Women in Agri-tech Pitch Competition.
Alstonville High students Annie Tolman, Zoe Fairfull and Clara Tolman who won the national 2020 Women in Agri-tech Pitch Competition.
News

Alstonville High’s agriculture app impresses judges

Adam Daunt
30th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALSTONVILLE High School students have impressed judges and won the national Women in Agri-Tech Pitch Competition at CQ University.

The group compromised of Clara Tolman, Annie Tolman and Zoe Fairfull, who pitched an app that aims to entice students to consider a career in agriculture and link them to experiences and training opportunities in their region.

The group used data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics to support their idea for the app and packaged it into a YouTube video.

 

One of the winning students, Clara Tolman, said taking out the award was a great feeling.

"I had a crazy sense of achievement of the awards but remain certain that the real reward was the opportunity to make a difference and recognising my intrinsic desire to investigate a future in the agriculture industry," she said.

Clara said the project had made her excited about a potential career in the industry.

"I am more excited about the future within this industry as a result of participation in this project and understand more about the depth of opportunity within the industry and it's importance to a wide audience," she said.

"The experience and opportunity was good to develop teamwork in a virtual setting and challenge each individuals capabilities in an unfamiliar environment.

"My favourite part of the competition was learning and discovering the diverse range of issues in the agriculture industry and investigating strategies to overcome these issues."

The competition provides small groups of female students in Years 7-10 from remote, regional and rural Australia the opportunity to share in $5000 of prize money and attendance at an innovation bootcamp at CQ University.

agriculture alstonville high cq farming cq university northernriverscommunity northernriverseducation northernriversfarming
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plenty of hot air wasted on council’s balloon debate

        Premium Content Plenty of hot air wasted on council’s balloon debate

        News Ballina mayor David Wright: “I thought this would take two minutes, I was wrong.”

        Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

        Premium Content Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

        Crime Body of 64-year-old man was found by police inside destroyed house

        Ballina's dirty old river set for a cleansing

        Premium Content Ballina's dirty old river set for a cleansing

        News THE device was installed at the Marine Rescue Ballina Unit pontoon.

        Older Hemsworth brother leads film shoot on Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Older Hemsworth brother leads film shoot on Northern Rivers

        News LUKE Hemsworth has been filming an independent film in the area.