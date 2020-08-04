‘Almost unbeatable’ goalie, sin bin in men’s A-grade hockey

EXCITING GAME: AM Northern Star v Ballina A - Ballina A's Goalkeeper Richard Lawrence defending a shot on goal by Northern Star's Matt Frost. Photo: Shez Napper

EXCITING GAME: AM Northern Star v Ballina A - Ballina A's Goalkeeper Richard Lawrence defending a shot on goal by Northern Star's Matt Frost. Photo: Shez Napper

WHILE the scroeboard showed a shellacking by East Lismore, the Ballina R team managed to hold them back in the first quarter to nil-all.

According to Far North Coast Hockey secretary Clint Mallett, East Lismore were “just too strong for Ballina R defeating them 7-0”.

“But they did not get it all their own way,” Mallett said.

“Peter Ryan in goals for Ballina was simply unbeatable, did all he could to keep the his side in the game.”

Mallet said it took Easts to within four minutes of the break to get past Ryan when Matt Carter scored twice in two minutes.

“No further score in the third quarter, then four minutes into the final quarter Easts made inroads and Wynand Volshenk trapped a ball on the spot and pushed it past the keeper to go three up,” Mallet said.

“With nine minutes left Volshenk scored his second off a penalty corner from a keeper’s pad rebound.”

Mallet said Ballina tired a little and Easts had their fifth in the final five minutes when Nic Layton scored.

A minute later Matt Carter converted a penalty corner for his third, then Carter scored his fourth.

“Easts picked up three goals in the final five minutes,” he said.

GREAT GAME: AM East Lismore v Ballina R - East Lismore's Nic Layton preparing for shot on goal with Wynand Volschenk (Easts) and John Parker (Ballina R) in the background. Photo: Shez Napper

Meanwhile, Mallet said Ballina were solid in their win over the Star side.

“Star scored almost immediately Mark Harris received a ball from a free hit outside the 25 and scored with a deflection,” Mallett said.

“Ballina lost their key defender Brett Crawford 10 minutes in, then they rallied and took the game to Star with some good attack and sound defence.”

At. the sixth minute of the second quarter Ballina tied things up when Scott Hamilton converted a penalty corner.

“In the second section tempers flared early and players found themselves in the sin-bin for a cool-off period,”Mallett said.

“Ballina went in front 2-1 with a length of the field effort that resulted in Brody Robinson deflecting a 20m pass from Daykin Stanger into the back of the net.”

Ballina led 2-1 going into the 4th quarter and won.

“Ryan McGuiness and Jesse Hughes were Star’s best and Scott Hamilton along with Richie Lawrence in goals for Ballina stood out,” Mallett said.