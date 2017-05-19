21°
Almost awesome Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson

Chris Schwarten | 18th May 2017 3:18 PM
HE'S BACK: Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson.
HE'S BACK: Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson. Contributed

THE Almost Awesome Tour is Kevin Bloody Wilson's latest show.

From playing to 'three miners and a dog' in a Kalgoorlie pub to performing in front of a sold-out Royal Albert Hall in London, the career of Kevin Bloody Wilson has been one of many surprises.

And nobody has been more surprised than the man himself.

"There have been plenty of times in my career where I've just done a 360, and gone 'how the hell did I get here?'"

The self-confessed yobbo is one of Australia's most successful musical acts, selling more than three million albums in a career spanning nearly 30 years.

The most remarkable thing about his success is it's been achieved despite no radio or television airplay.

"I'm very lucky to be in the position I'm in. I love everything about this gig, which is really the only reason I have done it as long as I have," he said.

He features his favourite ditties from the past two decades.

How does someone like Kev decide what's worthy of making the final cut of what is essentially a 'best of'?

"You've got to get the farewell tours out of the way before you do the comeback shows," he joked.

  • At Level One, Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Friday, June 23, from 8pm. Tickets: $55. Strictly R rated, 18+.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina rsl club kevin bloody wilson northern rivers entertainment whatson

THE comedian is back with a new show.

