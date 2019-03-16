Menu
Owner ambassador Hanna Bellew gives All-Star Mile contender Man Of His Word some love.
Krongold edgy about All-Star Mile chances

by Michael Manley
15th Mar 2019 12:51 PM

DEAN Krongold admits he'll be nervous when he's in the mounting yard before the inaugural $5 million All-Star Mile with his outsider Man Of His Word.

Last spring, when Grand Syndications sent him Man Of His Word to train, Krongold ran him in a $150,000 Group 3 race, so a $5 million race is a vastly different proposition.

Krongold has been training for four years and saddled up 170 starters.

He has only seven horses in his care and in total his runners have won only $450,000.

First prize in the All-Star Mile is $2.25 million and second prize is $720,000, so it's no surprise he's overawed.

Krongold, 36, spent 12 years preparing before he went out on his own.

He spent time with several trainers including five years with Cliff Brown and four with Lloyd Williams.

 "It's exciting being in such a race and it's going to be a great experience but it's an extremely strong race," Krongold said.

He said he met Sam Lyons from Grand Syndications a few years ago and last year he sent him the well-performed Brisbane galloper to tackle the spring carnival.

Bought for $10,000 as a yearling, Man Of His Word is the cheapest horse in the Mile.

The Godolphin-trained Alizee is the favourite for the All-Star Mile.

The mare has been faultless this campaign, notching three wins.

Tasmanian filly Mystic Journey secured a wildcard into the Mile with a stunning win in the Australian Guineas.

The field also contains proven Group 1 performers Happy Clapper, Hartnell, Le Romain and Grunt.   

