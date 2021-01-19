Menu
Crime

Alleged prison rioters face court

by Patrick Billings and Thomas Chamberlin
19th Jan 2021 5:35 PM
Four prisoners accused of rioting at a Queensland jail have had their cases mentioned in court.

Kye Enright, 22, Jayke John Dempsey-Mitchell, 19, Aaron Wayne Stout, 32, and Steven Michael Campbell, 35, have all been charged with riot.

Dempsey-Mitchell was the only defendant who appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Jayke John Dempsey-Mitchell has been charged with participating in a riot at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre.
Magistrate Michael Quinn said the teenager was charged with taking part in a riot at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre on September 15 and "damage was done to windows and other correctional facility fixtures."

Mr Quinn adjourned the matter to February 10.

The other men did not appear and had their cases adjourned.

Police have charged a total of nine prisoners with offences including riot, lighting fires and for assaulting officers during incidents between August 31 and September 16 at the facility.

Inmates allegedly began damaging their cells - including flooding them and lighting fires - after they were locked in their cells for prolonged periods during a Stage 4 COVID lockdown in September.

It was sparked by three academy officers and two Arthur Gorrie officers contracting the virus.

 

Originally published as Alleged Queensland prison rioters face court

