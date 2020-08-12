A swimwear model and animal activist with more than 70,000 Instagram followers is expected to plead guilty to stealing several piglets, a court has heard.

A swimwear model and animal activist with more than 70,000 Instagram followers is expected to plead guilty to stealing several piglets, a court has heard.

A vegan model accused of snatching piglets during a late-night break-in at a southeast Queensland piggery is expected to plead guilty to the incident later this month, a court has heard.

Swimwear model and animal activist Lauren Ann McGeachin was charged with stealing stock and entering a premises with intent after she and several others allegedly broke into the Cameron Pastoral Company's Pittsworth piggery in November last year.

Vegan activist Lauren McGeachin.

During a brief mention of her case in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, McGeachin's lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned for a short plea on August 27.

McGeachin, 27, posted several videos of the inside of the piggery near Toowoomba, and others of herself with the piglets before later being charged by police.

Videos and photographs from the alleged piggery break in are still on McGeachin's Instagram page where she has more than 70,000 followers.

Vegan activist Lauren McGeachin outside court. Pic Annette Dew

Lauren McGeachin

In later videos posted to her Instagram profile under a highlight reel titled "court" McGeachin said: "We rescued piglets a few months ago and I am now being charged with rescuing them and those two piglets have now been taken and put in a holding area for the meantime. I'm not really sure where they are or how they are, which sucks".

McGeachin was not required to appear at today's mention but will face court again on August 27.

Originally published as Alleged piglet-thief model in court