Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

WATCH: Alleged hoon’s hilarious ‘getaway’ fail

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jun 2020 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN accused hoon who attempted to push his motorbike away from police has been slapped with traffic and drug offences after he was found to be carrying ice, police allege.

Secret report: Govt knew about Mason staff failings for years

Officer hurt, gas used as inmates riot at Qld jail

The incident started when hooning complaints were made to Karana Downs police early Tuesday morning. Consequently, officers began patrolling the area and spotted a man on a motorcycle on Fernvale Road at around 2am.

The man can be seen pushing his bike and cranking the throttle in what police allege was an attempt ‘to restart the motorcycle to evade police’. Picture: Queensland Police Media
The man can be seen pushing his bike and cranking the throttle in what police allege was an attempt ‘to restart the motorcycle to evade police’. Picture: Queensland Police Media

Video footage obtained by The Courier-Mail shows the man pushing his motorbike and cranking the throttle in what police allege was an attempt "to restart the motorcycle to evade police".

The man was unsuccessful and was arrested by police.

Police allege the 25-year-old Brassall man was also in possession of a quantity of methylamphetamine.

The 25-year-old man was apprehended and was allegedly found to be in possession of methylamphetamine (ice). Picture: Queensland Police Media
The 25-year-old man was apprehended and was allegedly found to be in possession of methylamphetamine (ice). Picture: Queensland Police Media

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving, evading police and unlawfully possessing drugs.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 15.

The motorcycle he was riding has been seized by police.

Originally published as Alleged hoon's hilarious 'getaway' fail

More Stories

editors picks hoon ipswich

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40 YEARS: Serving town gives firey ‘warm fuzzy feeling’

        premium_icon 40 YEARS: Serving town gives firey ‘warm fuzzy feeling’

        News WELL done to Ballina captain Dennis Henry, honoured with the Australian Fire Service Medal.

        Ballina man has entered the Big Brother House

        premium_icon Ballina man has entered the Big Brother House

        News DESCRIBED as “fun and a little naughty”, he is a born-and-raised Ballina man with...

        Roadworks start soon between Lennox and Ballina

        Roadworks start soon between Lennox and Ballina

        News A SECTION of The Coast Road is being improved.

        A roar of opportunity for Northern NSW sport

        premium_icon A roar of opportunity for Northern NSW sport

        Sport A NEW avenue to reach the A-league is opening up for northern NSW players.