Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man’s early morning joy ride has led to a three-month loss of his pride and joy after police charged him with hooning on the back of help from the public.
A man’s early morning joy ride has led to a three-month loss of his pride and joy after police charged him with hooning on the back of help from the public.
Crime

Alleged hoon caught on CCTV charged

23rd Sep 2020 2:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Eagleby man received a rude surprise from police and had his vehicle impounded for 90 days after he was caught allegedly hooning on CCTV footage.

The 20-year-old man has been charged with one count of wilfully making unnecessary noise after he was dobbed in by a member of the public.

Police allege the man was driving a white Holden sedan that was captured on CCTV driving dangerously at the intersection of Castille Crescent and Avonmore St in Edens Landing at around 1.30am on August 20.

Officers involved said information from the public was vital when it came to reducing dangerous activity on our roads.

"Hoons are a danger on our roads, putting themselves and other road users at risk," Senior Sergeant Corinne Brown said.

"Their noisy antics damage roadways and disrupt neighbourhoods.

"Police will continue to work with the community to identify hooning activity and take action as we have done on this occasion."

The man is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 29.

Originally published as Alleged hoon caught on CCTV charged

crime hoon police

Just In

    Just In

      Nufarm books massive loss

      Nufarm books massive loss
      • 23rd Sep 2020 3:32 PM

      Top Stories

        'SO COOL': Massive green meteor put on a 'good show'

        Premium Content 'SO COOL': Massive green meteor put on a 'good show'

        News THE meteor appeared to change colour from green to blue to yellow, according to the lucky Northern Rivers residents who spotted it.

        • 23rd Sep 2020 3:15 PM
        Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

        Premium Content Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

        News “I felt like Father Christmas calling artists to book them for shows, they cannot...

        The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

        Premium Content The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

        News FRONTMAN Tim Freedman will bring one of his rare solo tours to seven NSW venues in...

        Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

        Premium Content Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

        News THE Italian Film festival will offer new stories, old classics re-told and some...