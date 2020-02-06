Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 51-year-old man from Southgate is arrested during search warrants executed by Coffs Clarence District Police on Thursday, 8th August, 2019.
A 51-year-old man from Southgate is arrested during search warrants executed by Coffs Clarence District Police on Thursday, 8th August, 2019.
Crime

Alleged drug supply syndicate members back in court

Jarrard Potter
6th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX men accused of operating an alleged drug supply syndicate uncovered by a police strike force established to investigate the death of two bikies in a fatal crash in 2018 have again appeared in court.

Gregory John Reilly, 45, Aaron Raymond Godwin, 39, Jason Wayne O'Driscoll, 39, Michael Alexander Looker, 52, Tyson Stoker, 24, and James Kevin Cook, 34, are all co-accused in the alleged drug ring and between them are facing more than 130 charges of supply prohibited drug.

None of the accused have entered pleas for their matters.

In Grafton Local Court this week prosecutors revealed fresh charges would be laid against Mr Reilly, Mr Godwin and Mr Looker, and their matters were adjourned to March 3 for the charges to be finalised.

Mr Stoker and Mr O'Driscoll's matters were set for a brief mention, and their matters were also adjourned to March 3 after it was revealed the police prosecutors had lodged incomplete briefs to their respective legal representatives.

Mr Cook, who is accused of a double murder following a fatal crash south of Grafton last year and is facing 62 counts of drug supply including supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine also briefly appeared, where his matter was adjourned to March 3 so he could seek legal advice.

clarence crime drug ring drug supply charges grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        premium_icon Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        Crime FOUR people are facing serious charges after a North Coast firefighter was allegedly found with more than 1kg of cocaine secreted in a fire extinguisher.

        INTENSE RAINFALL: Severe weather warning issued by BoM

        INTENSE RAINFALL: Severe weather warning issued by BoM

        Weather Rainfall is expected to increase today, which may lead to flooding

        Cop suggests Tyrrell died in ‘accident’

        Cop suggests Tyrrell died in ‘accident’

        News A homicide detective accused a retiree of involvement

        REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        Sport The activities our youngsters love to play might surprise you