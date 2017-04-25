Alleged drink driver almost hit officer at breath test bay

A MAN has been charged after he almost hit a police officer while allegedly driving almost four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that at 8:35pm on Sunday night they were conducting breath testing on River Street Ballina.
At this time police directed a vehicle into the testing bay, Senior Constable David Henderson.
The vehicle failed to stop and went very close to hitting a supervising sergeant on Henry Phillip Avenue.
The driver was asked to reverse his vehicle and ran up the gutter.
The driver, a 46 year old Ballina man was, seen to have a glass of Bourbon and Cola in his car and appeared very intoxicated, snr const Henderson said.
He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he recorded a breath analysis that placed him just short of four times over the legal limit of 0.05, snr const Henderson said.
He was charged with high range drink driving (2nd+ offence) and had his license suspended.
He will appear in Ballina Local Court in May.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.