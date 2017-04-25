27°
News

Alleged drink driver almost hit officer at breath test bay

25th Apr 2017 7:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN has been charged after he almost hit a police officer while allegedly driving almost four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that at 8:35pm on Sunday night they were conducting breath testing on River Street Ballina.

At this time police directed a vehicle into the testing bay, Senior Constable David Henderson.

The vehicle failed to stop and went very close to hitting a supervising sergeant on Henry Phillip Avenue.

The driver was asked to reverse his vehicle and ran up the gutter.

The driver, a 46 year old Ballina man was, seen to have a glass of Bourbon and Cola in his car and appeared very intoxicated, snr const Henderson said.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he recorded a breath analysis that placed him just short of four times over the legal limit of 0.05, snr const Henderson said.

He was charged with high range drink driving (2nd+ offence) and had his license suspended.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in May.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drink driving northern rivers crime

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Alleged drink driver almost hit officer at breath test bay

Alleged drink driver almost hit officer at breath test bay

A MAN has been charged after he almost hit a police officer while allegedly driving almost four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

  • News

  • 25th Apr 2017 7:30 AM

Music For a Warming World in Tintenbar

Music for a Warming World is coming to Tintebar Hall.

Music and peer-reviewed science mix in one gig

Man allegedly assaulted man, threatened police

NSW police capsicum sray.. 07 October 2016

He was subdued with a burst of capsicum spray

Flood crash survivor, Chloe, 8, tells of escape

Chloe-May Kabealo speaks to media at a fundraiser at Tweed Heads. Picture: Channel 7

“I unbuckled my seatbelt and I tried to go up for air.''

Local Partners

Alleged drink driver almost hit officer at breath test bay

A MAN has been charged after he almost hit a police officer while allegedly driving almost four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Roads closed to build new roundabout

Road closures at Skennars Head.

Work continues on a new roundabout at Skennars Head.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A SHOCKING new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedophile sex ring.

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

Gold Logie winner defends Molly Meldrum's Logies hijack

Samuel Johnson has defended Molly Meldrum after Logies speech

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

Amber Heard

Tesla boss leads celebrity spotting on the Gold Coast

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction 6th May...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

4 Units On 1056m2

6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 $3,650,000

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A boutique complex of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!