Crime

Bungling wannabe car thief snared by his pants

17th Aug 2018 10:44 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM

A MAN accused of stealing a car from an Adelaide business crashed the vehicle in a garden bed, caught his pants in a barbed wire fence and then gave up the botched escape by locking himself inside the 4WD until police arrived.

Police say the bungled theft occurred at a business on Ryans Rd, in the northern suburb of Green Fields, when the car owner heard his Nissan start-up and rev loudly just before 6.30pm on Thursday.

The owner found a stranger in his car trying to reverse. The doors were locked and the offender then crashed the car into a small garden and hit a fence.

The quick-thinking owner locked the business gates and then called police. A friend of the victim used his car to block the 4WD.

While officers were on their way the man climbed onto the roof of the 4WD and tried to scale a wire fence, but caught his pants on barbed wire.

When patrols arrived they found him locked inside the 4WD.

The 36-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle and property damage.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday.

