Reason sports star had ‘genitals severed’

THE businessman who reportedly killed Brazilian footballer Daniel Correa Freitas says he did so after finding the midfielder in his underwear trying to rape his wife.

The Sao Paulo star's body was discovered in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, a city in Brazil's southern state of Parana, with his genitals cut off and almost decapitated, The Sun reports

A detailed report in local newspaper Band B claimed Freitas had been the victim of "torture" and a municipal guard was quoted in the report saying: "The man had two deep cuts on his neck, his head was nearly beheaded, and his genitals were severed."

The suspects in his murder have been named as Edison Brittes Junior, 38, his wife Cristiana Brittes and their 18-year-old daughter Allana Brittes.

Edison has given his version of events, telling the Brasil Urgente program on TV Bandeirantes how he found the midfielder, 24, at his daughter's birthday party.

He said: "He (Daniel) had gone in, taken his clothes off and locked the door.

"I knocked on the door to my room and when I opened it he was on top of my wife and she was screaming and begging for help.

"What I did was what any man would do, because the woman that was there was not my wife, she was every woman in Brazil.

"It could be your daughter, sister, mother or wife. At that moment it was my wife, Cris, who I have been married to for 20 years."

Daniel Correa Freitas suffered a violent death.

He added: "The media said a lot of things. My wife never had anything with Daniel, never mind my daughter.

"Rumours always get started but the truth will come out. I know I did what I did, I want everybody watching to think what they would do to keep the moral integrity of your family and help a small and fragile woman.

"When I threw him off my wife, I threw him on the floor and stopped her being raped by that monstrous scumbag."

It is believed Edison's friends tried to stop him attacking the Sao Paulo star but that "they could not do it" because he was angry.

Local media has reported Daniel had been at Allana Brittes' birthday party at the family home and had sent messages to a friend saying he "was going to eat" the "birthday girl's mum".

And a photo has emerged of Daniel smiling next to an unconscious woman, identified in local media as Cristiana, which he is believed to have sent to his friend.

Daniel Correa Freitas was just 24.

Edison's daughter is said to have told reporters she had heard screaming from her mother's room and that Daniel had said nothing when he was caught.

She confirmed she had met Daniel one year ago but had never "been involved" with him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Freitas started his career with Botafogo and had spent the last two years away from Sao Paulo on loan, firstly with second-division side Coritiba, before moving to Ponte Preta and then fellow second-tier side Sao Bento - the club he was playing for at the time of his death.

Botafogo were among the clubs to offer their condolences.

A tweet read: "Botafogo regrets the demise of former player Daniel Correa Freitas and expresses solidarity with friends and family."

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

This article first appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission