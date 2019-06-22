'All we could have wanted'

Ella and Brett wed at Honeysuckle Cottages in Stanthorpe.

Ella and Brett wed at Honeysuckle Cottages in Stanthorpe. Richard Grainger Photography

BRETT and Ella McEvoy always wanted their wedding to be one big party and the event itself certainly didn't disappoint.

The Stanthorpe-born couple returned home to marry on March 2 in front of 120 family and friends.

The bride was given away by her parents, Chris Binge and Helen Archibald-Binge, while long-term friends Bree Halloran, Jessica Kent, Sarah Dimitrios and Kate Bonner accompanied her down the aisle.

The son of Steve and Kim McEvoy, Brett was flanked by his brother Chris, cousin Trent McEvoy, Daniel Werthenbach and Sam Dowie.

Honeysuckle Cottages provided an idyllic backdrop for the outdoor ceremony and marquee reception, with caterer Jason Costanzo serving up a banquet-style meal before local band Cole Train kept the crowd dancing into the early hours.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Cuts n Curls and Kellie Biggin took care of hair and makeup to ensure the girls looked and felt their best, while Pure Heaven provided gorgeous native floral arrangements for the bouquets, arbour and table settings.

The bride said she couldn't imagine tying the knot anywhere other than Stanthorpe.

"I'd always wanted a big marquee in the bush with good food, wine, music and our closest family and friends," she said. "It was honestly everything we could've hoped for.

"We were having so much fun, we just didn't want it to end."

Ella said she and Brett were "completely overwhelmed" by the love and support they received..

The newlyweds spent a few nights recuperating at Montville on the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

They are eagerly awaiting their Europe honeymoon in August - just in time for the soccer-loving pair to catch an English Premier League match.

They are living in Brisbane.