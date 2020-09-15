'All pigs created equal - some are more equal than others'

Letter to the Editor

THERE are COVID-19 rules and restrictions and there are exceptions: rules for all Queenslanders, with exceptions for wealthy non-Queenslanders, to enhance the economy, returning ex-pats and celebrities "good for tourism". Who is kidding who?

In the third millennium, we seem to be in an Orwellian phase, where equity and social justice are only for the elite.

Warning for caravanners ahead of September school holidays

George Orwell's Animal Farm, based on a socialistic society, declares: "All pigs are created equal, but some are more equal than others".

Heartwrenching: Gympie families caught up in border mess

This is exacerbated by our 2020 journey with COVID-19, distancing each from the other, as a precaution, but not always a workable reality. Pay a fine, isolate for 2weeks and you're in, especially the rich and famous!

The privileged who pay their way in, fined and socially-isolated for 14 days, are free to holiday here, despite entering by "creative" means on false pretenses, succeed in beating the system.

The system is in place for "less-significant others" regardless of personal circumstances, who must abide by border restrictions, with no mercy; no exceptions, by law.

Our Premier is adamant on closing Queensland up, despite those protesting bias. It is applicable to the madding crowd, growing more and more frustrated.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos September 14, 2020: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and State Treasurer Cameron Dick visited the Aspen Medical Manufacturing factory in Brisbane, where masks are being manufactured, before speaking to the media. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

As we witness globally, nations are divided into the haves and have-nots. In 2020, "democracy" is about control over the economy and power, for the privileged.

E.Rowe, Marcoola