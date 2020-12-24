ALL-OUT LUXURY: 20 of the most expensive homes sold in 2020

If money wasn't an issue, what kind of home would you buy to live in?

Maybe you'd like a sprawling estate in the countryside, with plenty of room to move and no neighbours.

Or perhaps a prime beachfront Byron Bay home is more your style.

From immaculately renovated historic homes to super modern abodes, these are some of the dream homes that were snapped up on the Northern Rivers this year.

1. Massinger St, Byron Bay: $3.65 million

A federation home with plenty of special features.

This restored federation home, has lush tropical gardens and is an easy walk to the beach or town, and it sold off-market on December 17. It has high ceilings, detailed pressed metal ceilings in the hall, timber floorboards, bay windows and stained-glass features. There's also a separate, two-level guest studio and spa pavilion with a sauna room, bathroom and private outdoor relaxation space.

2. Flowers Rd, Binna Burra: $4.15 million

Now that's a kitchen that would make anyone a master chef.

This immaculate home is set on 75 acres, with more than 2000 macadamia trees and 2km of creek frontage. Constructed by acclaimed local builder, Ray Boots, no expenses have been spared. French doors open up onto a 3m veranda, the kitchen has a butler's pantry, there's a magnesium pool and there are generous living and dining spaces.

3. Lawson St, Byron Bay: $3.75 million

Directly opposite the beach? Yes please.

Part of the exclusive, architecturally designed Fortyfive Lawson complex, is this two-bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment. Each bedroom has an ensuite and private balcony, and the master bedroom has ocean views. The kitchen is modern with premium quality stone bench tops and European appliances. Zone-controlled airconditioning, underfloor heating, a Jetmaster fireplace and lift access from the secure underground double garage complete the package.

4. Alcorn St, Suffolk Park: $3.15 million

Imagine relaxing by this stunning pool.

An architecturally designed home with raked ceilings, resort-style pool and cabana and huge timber decks. This four-bedroom, three bathroom property also has an open plan living area with views of the coastal bushland, a generous kitchen, double garage and blackbutt flooring throughout.

5. Marvell St, Byron Bay: $4.3 million

This home has been renovated to perfection.

It's in the "Golden Grid", so it was bound to get snapped up. With three bedrooms, this character-filled home has been renovated with flair. There's also a studio in the backyard. The property has an open plan living room with a fireplace, sustainable design, and a formal lounge room. It's close to town and The Pass, and it is filled with quirky designs and stunning period features.

6. Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay: $3.15 million

A piece of paradise in Byron Bay.

Sold in October, this prestige property is newly built and superbly crafted with every small detail in mind. There's a stunning kitchen, concrete pool, French oak floorboards, Travertine tiles, rosewood and cedar frames and large scale glazing. The master suite is a haven, while the other rooms are also impeccable. Other highlights include electronic keyless front door entry, 5.5kw solar with battery storage, outdoor hot and cold showers, ducted and zoned airconditioning and a 5000L water tank.

7. Goonengerry Rd, Montecollum: $4.05 million

This Montecollum home is situated on 42 acres.

Set alongside a creek, this home has sweeping views and plenty of privacy. The new owners will be able to enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, a gourmet open kitchen, master retreat with walk-in robe, ensuite and a private balcony, polished timber floors, fireplace, airconditioning and a double carport. All this on 42 acres.

8. Byron St, New Brighton: $5.75 million

One of New Brighton's most private and exclusive beachfront properties has sold.

One of New Brighton's most private and exclusive beachfront properties has sold, and its new owners won't be regretting their purchase. It's a resort-style home on nine acres with ocean frontage. There are multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces with glass louvres and bi-fold doors. It's a contemporary home with hints of Balinese influence.

9. Pine Mountain Rd, Possum Creek: $3.6 million

This award-winning home was snapped up by savvy buyers.

This award-winning home was masterfully designed and purposefully built to suit the Byron Bay climate. There are two large outdoor entertainment areas, an insulated and temperature-controlled wine room with capacity for 1500 bottles, large bedrooms and luxurious bathrooms with walk in showers. There is also a two-level council approved studio, plunge pool, and solar hot water and solar power.

10. Bundaleer Rd, Broken Head: $3.115 million

This property has council approval for five extra bungalows.

Situated over five and a half hectares, the property is located down a private, sealed road, with an abundance of trees, native flora and fauna. Consisting of a main residence/manager's quarters, five private cabins, a large shed/workshop, covered barbecue area and a 17m resort style pool with waterfall. There are council approved plans for an additional five bungalows.

11. Rayner Lane, Lennox Head: $3.055 million

It was one of the finest homes to go on the market in Lennox Head this year, and it didn't take long to sell.

This was one of the finest homes to come onto the local market in recent times. It has professionally landscaped gardens complete with pool, and the home was partially rebuilt and fully renovated. The master retreat has a media room, WIR and oversized ensuite, while a media room could also be used as a fifth bedroom or nursery.

12. Robinsons Lane, Wilsons Creek: $3.5 million

That view. No words.

A stunning 37-acre property with panoramic views. It's an award-winning home that flows perfectly from indoor to outdoor. Every room enjoys views of the landscaped gardens surrounding the home and to the mountains beyond. The 16m horizon edge freshwater pool is a key feature, along with underground electricity, 110K litre concrete water tank, professional sound system throughout the living space and a fully equipped media room.

13. Ruskin St, Byron Bay: $3 million

The house is an original beach cottage that has been beautifully restored and extended.

Located in the Golden Grid of the exclusive old town precinct, the house is an original beach cottage that has been beautifully restored and extended. It's now a spacious two-level home with appealing features such as crisp white weatherboards and wraparound verandas in a lush green landscaped setting. It has an open plan kitchen, living and five bedrooms, expansive outdoor living areas and pool.

14. Old Pacific Highway, Newrybar: $3.5 million

The former Newrybar village General Store and Post Office has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The former Newrybar general store and post office is now a Federation-style property with seven bathrooms and six bathrooms, known as Bathhouse Newrybar. A stone pizza oven, fireplace and barbecue are all located beside the 15m lap pool and mosaic hot spa. Inside there's a gourmet kitchen with onyx bench tops. The property can sleep up to 16 adult guests comfortably and a new wing includes a private swimspa. The wellness suite has a sauna, steam room, vichy shower, massage tub and separate entrance.

15. Coopers Shoot Rd, Coopers Shoot: $3.6 million

A majestic home with incredible views.

Beautiful gardens, privacy and amazing views ‒ this is a truly beautiful property. With two separate dwellings, including a cottage with three bedrooms and a large living deck with expansive views to the ocean. The main house has been tastefully renovated and has four bedrooms.

16. Blue Seas Parade, Lennox Head: $4 million

This architecturally designed home has everything you could possibly want.

It was the first time in 25 years this home had been on the market, and it didn't last long. The property has been immaculately maintained and has impressive views across Seven Mile Beach and Lennox Point ‒ the views really have to be seen to be believed. Features include Meile kitchen appliances, airconditioning, high ceilings and oh, did we mention the views?

17. Friday Hut Rd, Tintenbar: $3.4 million

Luxury, space and privacy at Tintenbar.

A beautifully renovated estate rests on 22 acres with lush rural views to the ocean ‒ yes, we think the new owners are going to be very happy here. There are expansive alfresco entertainment spaces, barbecue decks, a swimming pool, fenced paddocks for horses or livestock plus a flowing creek with pump, three main bedrooms include a luxury master with ensuite and dressing room and a separate one-bedroom granny flat plus converted stables.

18. Tuckombil: $5.5 million

No expense was spared on this Tuckombil property.

Designed by architect Fred Miniter and craftsman-built by John Eggins, this home has flexibility, privacy and practicality, with no expense spared in terms of space and quality. The main home offers three bedrooms each with own ensuite bathroom, an elegant formal lounge room and a generous family dining and living area. It is a light and airy open plan home, and there's a freestanding office, two-bedroom guesthouse and a stunning pool house. Let's not forget the all-weather tennis court, formal gardens, manicured lawns and 950 macadamia trees.

19. Brownell Drive, Byron Bay: $5.25 million

Hello up there, iconic Byron Bay Lighthouse!

Offering the highest residential site at Wategos Beach with a land size of 930m2, this property is in a prime spot. Described as an original "surf shack", it has four bedrooms and obviously its key selling point was its location.

20: Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay: $9.15 million

Did someone say, 'prime location'?

It doesn't get much better than Villa Gabrielle ‒ a magnificent, three level, luxury residence located in one of Byron Bay's most sought-after spots. The front entry features a stone water cascade and lit onyx sculpture, leading to a double-height entry foyer with Italian marble floor. The entire top level, with its own private deck, encompasses the grand master bedroom which has a large stone bath and views to the Mount Warning hinterland beyond. This residence has every conceivable luxury. Outside there's a timber-log entertaining gazebo set in a mini rainforest and the front landscaped courtyard features lush tropical gardens and a 12m, black tiled pool.