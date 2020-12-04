Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats
Severe thunderstorms will provide brief relief for southeast Queensland this afternoon before 40C-plus temperatures take hold of the state again tomorrow.
The reignited heat has also caused some concerns from local councils, who will be facing potential closures of parks due to the risk of disease from bats suffering heat stress.
Rescue groups are on high alert, with many of the mammals dropping from trees during prolonged exposure to temperatures above 38C.
Much of Queensland has continued to swelter today, with the highest temperatures in Birdsville (46.2C), Thargomindah (42.7C), Windorah (42.5C), Gatton (39C) and Ipswich (38.7C).
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted severe thunderstorms from central southern Queensland to the east coast, that will bring heightened winds of up to 30km/h.
Slightly less severe showers and thunderstorms are also predicted to hit the north of the state this evening, with the western Peninsula, Gulf Country and Channel Country in the firing line.
However, the promise of a wet weekend will dry up quickly, with heatwave conditions set to return tomorrow, with some of the state's hottest areas like Birdsville, Thargomindah, Cunnamulla, Windorah and even as north as Camooweal to reach over 40C from Saturday to Monday.
The west won't be the only region to feel the effects of the heat, with multiple central and coastal Queensland regions bracing for the heat to affect its flying fox population, leading to potential park closures to stop the spread of diseases.
One of those include the Moreton Bay region, with Mayor Peter Flannery revealing council will be monitoring its more popular public parks and bat colonies, including Petrie's Sweeney Reserve, which has some 20,000 flying foxes present.
"Our crews will be keeping an eye on the wellbeing of flying foxes during the heatwave," he said.
"The best thing you can do is report sick or injured animals to the RSPCA - do not approach them under any circumstances.
"Or if you find a large number of deceased flying foxes, please call Moreton Council on 3205 0555."
Other regions expected to be potentially affected include West Ipswich, Kilcoy, Somerset and Lockyer Valley areas and west of Brisbane.
TOP TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND
BIRDSVILLE
SAT: 47C
SUN: 33C
LONGREACH
SAT: 42C
SUN: 44C
BOULIA
SAT: 46C
SUN: 42C
CHARLEVILLE
SAT: 41C
SUN: 41C
CAMOOWEAL
SAT: 43C
SUN: 42C
BRISBANE
SAT: 31C
SUN: 31C
GATTON
SAT: 39C
SUN: 42C
