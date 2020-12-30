Alec Baldwin lashes out over wife drama

Alec Baldwin has come to his wife Hilaria Baldwin's defence after she admitted that her name is actually Hilary and that she was born in Boston and not Majorca.

The SNL star took to Instagram to urge fans to "consider the source" when it comes to believing what they read online.

Hilaria, 36, was forced to reveal that "Yes, I am a white girl. I am a white girl," after people started digging into her heritage, discovering that she has been misrepresenting it for years.

Alec, 62, didn't address the claims directly, but instead went on a rant about social media.

Twitter is "a lot of sh*t," he said. "You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap.

"There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous. I mean, just ridiculous."

Alec Baldwin says to ‘consider the source’ when hearing the allegations against his wife. Picture: Instagram.

"They've said it about people I love - false things. Untrue things," the actor said.

"And as much as that hurts, the only thing I can do is talk to that half of the public or that portion of the public who understands what I mean when I say: Consider the source. When you love somebody you want to defend them."

The following day, Alec posted a quote that seemed to be directed at the scandal. "A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes."

Alec has even begun posting quotes relevant to the scandal. Picture: Instagram

In a lengthy seven-minute Instagram video, Hilaria hit back at online claims which alleged the she had been "faking" a Spanish accent, using a fake name and shared incorrect claims she was born in Mallorca, Spain.

Her post was in response to a now-viral Twitter thread which shared multiple videos of Baldwin speaking in a Spanish accent which conflicted with the American accent she uses in her recent Instagram videos.

"You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin's commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person," tweeted @lenibriscoe.

You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Among the thousands of responses, some of Baldwin's former classmates claimed the yoga instructor grew up in the US and went by the name Hilary, not Hilaria.

"I went to high school with her. Genuinely lovely person, I recall, but fully a white girl from Cambridge," wrote one user.

"I went to high school with her. She was perfectly nice and serious about ballroom dancing. Her name was indeed Hilary Hayward-Thomas and she did not have her current accent," shared another.

Many posts on Twitter have also expressed confusion, intrigue and anger over the star's changing identity.

"Hilaria Baldwin aka Hilary Thomas is the weirdest story I've heard this year. Faking a whole persona and accent this whole time? Her parents are white and from Boston. There's no way she was born in Spain since her mom (sic) was in med school in Boston in 1984 (graduated in 1986)," wrote one user.

"Remember when Hilaria Baldwin (nee Hilary Hayward-Thomas) was like, "How you say in English, uh, 'cucumber'"?" shared US-based writer Sophie Ross.

"I'll give Hilaria Baldwin this - when she commits to a con, she COMMITS. She even gave her children Spanish names. Hilaria from Majorca is really Hilary from Boston. You can't make this sh*t up. What's the Hispanic version of blackface?"

Their confusion is warranted. Previously it's been reported the mum-of-five and wife of Alec Baldwin grew up in Mallorca, Spain and can be heard speaking with a Spanish accent in several media interviews.

Baldwin herself also claimed on the#mumtruths podcast that she moved to the US when she was 19 to go to New York University.

Alec’s wife Hilaria has defended her heritage online. Picture: Instagram



"My family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca," she confirmed to the hosts.

Her talent agency bio with the Creative Artists Agency also confirms that Baldwin was "born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Boston, Massachusetts".

Clarifying the confusion in her Instagram video, however, Baldwin has now confirmed she was born in Boston, Massachusetts and not Mallorca, Spain.

"I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA," she wrote in the caption. "We celebrate both cultures in our home - Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised."

She also admitted that being bilingual, her accent does fluctuate.

"I am that person who if I have been speaking a lot of Spanish then I tend to mix them and if I've been speaking a lot of English then I mix up my Spanish," she said. "It's one of those things that I've always been a bit insecure about. When I get nervous or upset then I tend to mix the two.

"It's not something I'm playing at … I want that to be very, very clear."

Finally when it came to her name, Baldwin said that while she used the name Hilary in high school, she's known to her family as Hilaria. She later "consolidated" her name as Hilaria as it was administratively easier.

"One of the things I love about what my parents called me, it means happy in both languages, we can all be really clear that it's the same name, it's just a few letters different, we shouldn't be so upset about it," she said

Originally published as Alec Baldwin lashes out over wife drama