Alec Baldwin arrested over parking dispute

NOTORIOUS hothead Alec Baldwin slugged a driver in the face amid a parking spot spat outside his Manhattan home early Friday, cops said.

"He just got into an altercation with someone over a parking [spot]," said one witness who lives on the block, and would only identify himself as Albert. "It's like a scene from 'Goodfellas.'"

An unidentified third party was holding a parking spot for Baldwin on East 10th Street in the Village when another driver swooped in and took the spot away around 1:35pm, cops said.

"What do you think you're doing!" Baldwin fumed, according to another witness, a construction worker who also declined to be named.

"Alec was yelling 'Shut the f - k up!'" the hardhat also said, adding that he only saw Baldwin shove the victim.

But cops say the tantrum-throwing thespian belted the victim, 49, in the face as soon as he stepped out of his car.

Baldwin was arrested for misdemeanour assault, and is sitting in a holding cell at the NYPD's 6th Precinct station house in Greenwich Village, cops and police sources said.

The victim wasn't seriously hurt, but taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex to be checked out, authorities said.

It's just the latest run-in for the actor with an infamously hair-trigger temper, who was arrested in May 2014 for going on a profanity-filled tirade against two uniformed cops who stopped him for cycling the wrong way down a one-way street.

President Trump, who Baldwin famously portrays on Saturday Night Live, was asked about the arrest and said, "I wish him luck."

