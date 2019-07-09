Menu
Login
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
Crime

Aldi store evacuated over bomb fears

9th Jul 2019 4:03 PM

THE bomb squad has swept through a suburban Aldi store in Melbourne's southeast, deeming it safe after a suspicious package was earlier located.

Workers and shoppers were evacuated from the store at Cranbourne, 43kms from the Melbourne CBD, shortly before 12.30pm, the Cranbourne Leader reports.

The Bomb Response Unit was called in and a robot was sent into the store to look around before the area was declared safe.

Local businesses were reportedly impacted by the scare. Staff were told to stay indoors while police attended and an exclusion zone was set up around nearby streets.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

More Stories

aldi bomb bomb threat evacuation

Top Stories

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News More than two million Australians are being urged to check their pay slips to ensure they have received a pay rise.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come, doctors warn