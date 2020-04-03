Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Aldi reveals new shopping hours

3rd Apr 2020 10:32 AM

Aldi has announced new trading times - including two days of closures - as staff reel from the coronavirus pandemic.

From Monday, April 6, the supermarket chain will temporarily change its trading hours to 8.30am to 7pm, unless other state and local trading restrictions apply.

Aldi stores across the country will also be closed on Good Friday on April 10 and Easter Sunday on April 12 "to give our team members a well-deserved break".

coronaviruspromo

 

"Our employees, Australian business partners and transport operators have been working incredibly hard to deliver more products than ever into stores each day," the company said in a statement.

Aldi staff will get two days off over Easter. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Aldi staff will get two days off over Easter. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"To allow them time to stock shelves and perform a thorough clean of the store for the next day, we have decided to temporarily change our trading hours.

"We want to let you know that there is more than enough food to go around; we just need your patience and support."

The company said it would "continue to re-evaluate these hours on a weekly basis and communicate the decision to either uphold these hours or return to normal trading hours".

"We appreciate that these new times may be an inconvenience and we thank you in advance for your understanding," the statement concluded.

Originally published as Aldi reveals new shopping hours

More Stories

aldi coronavirus panic buying shopping centres shutdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        TV Subscribers to Foxtel’s sport pack will receive access to its library of movies for free, as a result of coronavirus impacting live games.

        Couple arrested after buying chicken and chips

        premium_icon Couple arrested after buying chicken and chips

        Crime Decision to take a lunch break leads to date with the magistrate.

        REVEALED: Where police will crack down on new rules

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where police will crack down on new rules

        News Local police are enforcing new laws to ensure people stay at home

        GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

        GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

        News NORTHERN Rivers artists have set up a number of different online gigs to keep us...