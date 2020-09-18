Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The supermarket giant is urging customers to discontinue use of a popular product which has been recalled over a potential choking hazard.
The supermarket giant is urging customers to discontinue use of a popular product which has been recalled over a potential choking hazard.
News

Aldi recalls popular $20 Special Buys item

by Shireen Khalil
18th Sep 2020 9:12 AM

Aldi Australia has issued a product safety recall of the popular children's toy Jack 'N' Jill - Wooden Block Sets (Farm, Jungle and Ocean) over a potential choking hazard.

The item was sold at Aldi stores in the ACT, NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia between June 10 and September 9 this year.

"Aldi takes product quality and safety seriously and wishes to advise all customers of a recall of the Jack 'N' Jill - Wooden Block Set," Aldi wrote on its Facebook page.

Aldi has issued a recall on the popular children’s blocks. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Australia
Aldi has issued a recall on the popular children’s blocks. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Australia

The German retailer added that small magnets may detach from the blocks and fall off, which poses a risk of injury to young children.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the products and return them to the nearest Aldi store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience."

For further information please visit Product Safety Australia.

The products were sold as part of the store's weekly Special Buys deals, first hitting shelves on Wednesday June 10, priced at $19.99.

 

Originally published as Aldi recalls popular $20 Special Buys item

aldi jack n jill wooden block set recall notice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barilaro: I don't regret threatening to split Coalition

        Premium Content Barilaro: I don't regret threatening to split Coalition

        Politics Deputy Premier John Barilaro says he has “no regrets” over his party’s threat to split the Coalition over koala protection rules.

        BYPASS WIN: No more trucks ‘bellowing’ through town

        Premium Content BYPASS WIN: No more trucks ‘bellowing’ through town

        News Three villages are no longer on the Pacific Highway

        Train tunnel vision won’t stop rail trail going full steam

        Premium Content Train tunnel vision won’t stop rail trail going full steam

        Opinion It's been 16 years since the last commuter train left the station

        Spike in dog attacks on electricity meter readers

        Premium Content Spike in dog attacks on electricity meter readers

        News Explained: What can happen to your bill if a reading can't be done