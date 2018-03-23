Menu
Alcoholic loses licence for eight years

Annie Perets
by

SERIAL road offender Michael James Fry told police he had been drinking for five hours straight and wasn't allowed to drive until 2020, when he was intercepted for a random breath test on January 20.

Now he won't be able to drive until 2026, after he lost his licence for eight years.

The 58-year-old Urangan man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving and driving unlicensed.

Fry, who measured an alcohol reading of .171, also told police he was on his way to McDonald's.

The father of two was sentenced to 12-months jail, to be released on parole in three months.

The court heard Fry became alcohol dependant at the age of about 15, and had not been able to work for about 30 years because of his addiction.

He had served jail time previously for driving offences.
 

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

