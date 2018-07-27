Alcatel launches $89 phone for Australian market

IF you have a teenager whinging they want their own phone - but don't want to fork out hundreds, this could be the answer.

The new Alcatel 1C is available now through Telstra for $89.

Features include an 18:9 screen and fingerprint scanner.

Available in both black and gold options, the 1C is the first in a much bigger and broader Alcatel range soon to hit Australian shelves.

The phones feature a quad core processor and a range of fun camera features for social media.

Alcatel has launched a sub $100 phone for the Australian market.

Alcatel remains the number 3 smartphone company in Australia (by volume) and is the first company to deliver 18:9 screens across its entire range and pricepoints.



A 4G version will also be launching shortly at $99.



Key Specs:

• Immersive 5.34" 18:9 FWVGA+ (960 x 480) 16M Colour screen

• Social-ready Camera features

• 8MP Rear camera with flash

• 5MP Front facing camera with flash

• Secure Fingerprint Scanner

• Quad-core processor

• 2460mAh battery (up to 8hrs talk time, up to 240 hours standby time)

• Runs on the 3G network

• OS Android Nougat

• Locked to the Telstra network