Al Paton reveals his SuperCoach AFL team

What's that phrase for doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result?

I think it has something to do with dominating in KFC SuperCoach.

Last year after agonising for months over who to pick as my third forward, I landed on Fremantle's David Mundy. I maintain there were logical reasons behind the call, but it turned out to be an all-time howler that derailed my entire season.

So it may come as a surprise to see another Docker in my 2020 forward line. But there are some key differences this time.

Firstly, Michael Walters isn't my F3. He's F2 due to the fact he has a higher starting price tag than Dustin Martin (who was actually my first-picked forward).

Secondly, noted SuperCoach spoiler Ross Lyon has departed the Dockers. And it seems his defensive game plan has gone with him.

This is what defender Joel Hamling says about how Freo will play in 2020: "We're going to play fast football, really face up and open the ground up and get the ball moving. Give it to our users."

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Michael Walters posted three SuperCoach scores above 130 last season.

Splitting his time between the forward line and midfield last season, Walters boosted his average from 88 to 101 (including 12 100-plus scores), and he'll only be helped by a game plan that encourages more attacking flair.

Come on, Justin, do SuperCoaches a favour. Play Son Son in the guts - and give him the pill.

There is also a broader strategy behind the Walters pick. I'm spending $1.4 million on the two big rucks, and I really like my turbocharged midfield featuring super scorers Jack Macrae, Nat Fyfe, Josh Dunkley, Patrick Dangerfield and an underpriced Clayton Oliver.

That means less salary cap room for premiums in defence or up forward and I'm going skinny down back. Some might say too skinny with just one premium (by price tag) in James Sicily, plus another likely top-six scorer in Sam Docherty.

While rookie stocks are a little thin on the ground this early, history that tells us we usually get a decent supply of defensive cheapies to pick from, while forwards are much harder to find - and far less reliable (as enjoyable as the Noah Balta rollercoaster was).

James Sicily is set for a big year at the Hawks. Picture: Michael Klein

Just pick Dusty. Picture: Michael Klein

I've found a reason not to pick most of the more expensive defenders (Jordan Dawson will steal Jake Lloyd's points, Zac Williams will play less in the midfield with GWS stars back from injury, there's no value in Bachar Houli and Shannon Hurn), and Sicily has the capacity to average well above the 94 he's priced at - if he stays out of trouble and Alastair Clarkson doesn't move him from half-back. I'm expecting some nervous moments.

We're also helped by proven scorers like Tom Doedee and Stephen Hill being available at bargain prices. I'm picking them to make money with an eye to a mid-season upgrade, which effectively gives me a two guns/four rookies backline.

MORE SUPERCOACH NEWS:

Revealed: The Phantom's SuperCoach team 2.0

Who will be the next SuperCoach breakout star?

Gilbert Gardiner's 7 must-have SuperCoach starters

Fire sale on SuperCoach champions

SuperCoach 2020: Why English can be your second ruckman

Seven tips to SuperCoach Draft success

The 12 biggest SuperCoach bargains of 2020

Up forward it's three guns, two rookies and one mid-price punt in new Cat Jack Steven. Izak Rankine is about as safe as we'll get in a forward rookie and fingers crossed Nakia Cockatoo's body holds together.

Playing SuperCoach BBL over summer I've learned that it picking the obvious players usually pays off. I don't want too many mid-pricers and I'm not packing my team with PODs. But you can't win without something to set you apart. Walters could be the key to SuperCoach glory - or ensuring I never pick a Fremantle player again.

For more SuperCoach tips follow Al Paton on twitter @al_superfooty.