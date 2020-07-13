Airport unveils new way to welcome visitors to the region

A new welcome desk has been opened at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

FIRST impressions can make a big difference to visitors to a tourist region.

Airline passengers travelling to the North Coast will now have an even warmer welcome after Ballina Byron Gateway Airport unveiled a new welcome desk.

The desk will feature ambassadors welcoming arriving passengers to the Northern Rivers region.

Located in the arrivals terminal, the new welcome desk is one of the first things arriving passengers will see, making help easy to find and a welcoming face a warm first impression.

“We designed the counter top in the shape of a surfboard to fit with the culture of the region and to help it stand out. It’s also a fun conversation starter,” team leader of visitor services Alicia Wallace said.

The volunteers greeting arrivals will provide information on a whole range of experiences they can enjoy on the Northern Rivers.

“If you want to know where the hidden gems are, need advice or just want service with a smile, stop by the new welcome desk and meet a friendly local,” Ms Wallace said.

The initiative will encourage visitors to enjoy more of the region and help local businesses and the region’s economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now travel across NSW is permitted, Ballina Shire Council has created a series of videos to encourage locals to invite their friends and family to the region.

“If you have friends and family in other parts of the country, who are permitted to travel here for holidays, invite them to visit you here,” Ms Wallace said.

“We know people are keen to travel again and to see their loved ones. What better place to come together than the Northern Rivers.”

For more information on what to see and do in your own backyard, contact the Ballina Visitor Information Centre on 1800 777 666 or discoverballina.com.au.