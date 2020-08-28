Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives had discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence while investigating the ransacking of an Airbnb.
Detectives had discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence while investigating the ransacking of an Airbnb.
Crime

Airbnb ransacking investigation leads to $15k discovery

by Patrick Gee
28th Aug 2020 12:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE investigating the ransacking of an unoccupied Airbnb on Thursday have discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence.

A 29-year-old has been charged with six counts of burglary, five counts of aggravated burglary, eight counts of stealing, stealing a motor vehicle, fraud and minor drug offences.

Detective Inspector Craig Fox said $15,000 of jewellery, power tools, electrical products and household items were found by officers when they searched the Invermay property as a result of investigations into the Airbnb burglary in the same suburb.

"Detectives located all the stolen property from the Invermay burglary plus property from other crimes committed in the Launceston area over the past several weeks," he said.

The man was granted bail and will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in October.

patrick.gee@news.com.au

Originally published as Airbnb ransacking investigation leads to $15k discovery

airbnb crime theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to ask for border bubble to be extended

        Premium Content Council to ask for border bubble to be extended

        Council News A NORTH Coast council is lobbying for a range of considerations to ease the strain on residents impacted by the border closure.

        Green light for 99-lot subdivision at Lennox Head

        Premium Content Green light for 99-lot subdivision at Lennox Head

        News Concerns were raised about the environmental impacts of development

        Club Lennox promises not to be a noisy neighbour

        Premium Content Club Lennox promises not to be a noisy neighbour

        News Councillors only granted a temporary approval for outdoors weekend dining within...

        Youngster’s leukaemia relapse devastating ‘beyond belief’

        Premium Content Youngster’s leukaemia relapse devastating ‘beyond belief’

        News Queensland’s hard border closure separates family of sick child