Airbnb host slammed over banning ‘fat’ guests

Airbnb hosts have been accused of being ‘fat-phobic’ for banning anyone who weighs more than 100kg from staying at their cottage.

Airbnb hosts have been accused of being ‘fat-phobic’ for banning anyone who weighs more than 100kg from staying at their cottage.

Airbnb hosts have been accused of being 'fat-phobic' for banning anyone who weighs more than 100kg from staying at their cottage because they may 'damage the old oak beams'.

Hosts Zsu and Marcus were slammed for their listing that banned guests with "eating disorders" due to a "maximum weight limit of 100kg PP (per person)".

The $363-a-night Bobbit's Lair cottage in Sandwich, Kent has been slammed by body positive campaigners.

Lindsay McGlone, 22, blasted the "discriminatory fat-phobic" hosts - and Airbnb for allowing the listing on its site.

This listing was slammed for having ‘fat-phobic’ hosts.

The size 24 activist has demanded the hosts be banned from advertising with them again.

The hosts said that the property pictures were taken on a wide-angled lens and that "bigger than average" people are not allowed to stay as they could cause "serious damage".

The defiant duo didn't hold back when they re-emphasised that larger guests were not welcome.

Zsu and Marcus said: "We had someone ask about the bath size then how wide … (the) doors were.

"We said, 'Not suitable for disabled guests.'

"Then the penny dropped once they booked we had to cancel as the cottage could of (sic) got seriously damaged during their stay.

"Understand the pictures are wide angle - bigger than average people are not allowed to stay!"

The hosts claimed the weight limit was put in place because of the oak beams.

'IT'S DISCRIMINATION'

Airbnb said that "discrimination has no place in their community" and the property has since been removed from its website.

Lindsay from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was appalled to discover the listing and shamed it on her Instagram page.

Lindsay said: "When I saw the listing I couldn't believe what I was reading. I couldn't comprehend that somebody would write that.

"I shared the listing because the people who wrote it need to be held accountable because it's extremely damaging and I wanted it removed.

"Specifying a certain weight is fat-phobic as it's discriminating against people who have a larger body.

"They're saying they don't want fat people in their vicinity and they don't want to take fat people's money.

The listing specified a maximum weight requirement for potential guests.

"It's probably come from internalised fat phobia and now they're trying to justify it by saying they've got old oak in their house.

"That doesn't take away from the fact that they're still being discriminatory. It's trying to find a way to justify what they've said. It's absolutely appalling."

The listing was pulled on Tuesday before it was re-added yesterday with references to eating disorders removed - it has since been permanently taken down.

The listing originally read "NO persons with eating disorders may book, we have a maximum weight 100kg PP'" and was then amended to "NO persons maximum weight 100kg PP very old oak beams" before the ad was removed from the site altogether.

The property, advertised as a "fine medieval" 15th century two-bedroom cottage, that has a hot tub in the garden, came with a long list of conditions attached - alongside a bizarre portrait from cult horror film The Shining.

In addition to weight restrictions, guests were ordered not to move furniture, rearrange the kitchen or drink tap water.

One final note on the listing, written in capital letters, read: "Note not suitable for children of any ages - adult time only!

"Please do not move anything in the cottage, it's perfectly balanced out and when I return from my travels I hope to find (it) as I've left it."

An Airbnb spokesman said: "Airbnb's mission is to create a world where everyone can belong anywhere.

"Discrimination and bias have no place in our community, and we have suspended the listing while we address the matter raised.

"We enforce a strict non-discrimination policy and under our Open Doors initiative, if a guest feels they have been discriminated against, we will provide personalised support to ensure they find a place to stay."

Bobbit's Lair house rule

• Check-in: After 15:00

• Check out: 13:00

• Not suitable for infants (under 2 years)

• No pets

• No parties or events

• Smoking is allowed

Additional rules:

• NO naked flames or candles to be lit inside the cottage.

• NO loud music after 10pm (we are in a residential area).

• NO smoking inside the cottage.

• NO moving furniture or rearranging the kitchen.

• NO more than four persons in the hot tub at any one time (close lid carefully, it's heavy)

• NO persons with eating disorders may book, we have a maximum weight 100KG PP

• NO non-guests allowed. NO red wine in carpeted or bedroom areas.

• NO drinking the tap water, use the filter machines for all drinks.

• NO loud music or talking outside after 10pm

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Airbnb host slammed over banning 'fat' guests