Menu
Login
Air New Zealand plane diverted to Cairns after on-board passenger emergency.
Air New Zealand plane diverted to Cairns after on-board passenger emergency.
News

Air NZ emergency as flight diverted to Cairns

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2019 1:23 PM

A FLIGHT from Hong Kong to Auckland was diverted to Cairns earlier this morning, after an emergency arose on-board the plane.

Air New Zealand flight ANZ80 arrived at Cairns International Airport about 2.30am, after it was understood a passenger died on-board the Boeing 787.

It is not known how the passenger died.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said there had been a medical emergency on-board the aircraft.

"For obvious privacy reasons, we're not able to provide further information about the passenger," she said.

She said the aircraft continued onto Auckland, and arrived about two hours behind schedule.

air new zealand air nz cairns emergency flight

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners