Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Air emergency: Plane forced to land at unfinished Badgerys

by Matthew Benns
10th Dec 2020 2:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Western Sydney Airport has had its first landing five years ahead of schedule after a single engine plane made an emergency landing on the partially built dirt runway today.

The plane was on a training flight out of Bankstown Airport when it developed engine trouble and had to put down.

Work on the new $5.3 billion airport had to be stopped as the struggling plane glided in for an emergency landing on the flat dirt expanse being prepared for the airport's new runway.

No one was injured but all work on the Nancy Bird Walton airport site stopped for the morning. Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman Peter Gibson said: "The first aircraft to land at the new Badgerys Creek Airport was in fact a single engine Piper Cherokee and not a Boeing 787 as expected."

Western Sydney Airport has had its first landing five years ahead of schedule after a single engine plane made an emergency landing on the partially built dirt runway. Picture: 7News
Western Sydney Airport has had its first landing five years ahead of schedule after a single engine plane made an emergency landing on the partially built dirt runway. Picture: 7News

 

The plan remains on the runway in Sydney’s west. Picture: 7News
The plan remains on the runway in Sydney’s west. Picture: 7News

"At 9.40 this morning the Piper Cherokee on a training flight from Bankstown Airport with an instructor and trainee on board developed engine trouble.

"They were in the vicinity of Badgerys Creek airport and decided to put down on the worksite. There were no injuries or damage to the aircraft."

Mr Gibson said the landing had made history. "It will forever more be a trick pub trivia question - what was the first plane to land at Badgerys Creek Airport?"

Construction is underway of the Western Sydney Airport at Badgery's Creek. Sydney's second airport will be known as the Nancy Bird Walton airport and is due for completion in 2026. Picture: Toby Zerna
Construction is underway of the Western Sydney Airport at Badgery's Creek. Sydney's second airport will be known as the Nancy Bird Walton airport and is due for completion in 2026. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

A Piper Cherokee plane, similar to the one that made the emergency landing.
A Piper Cherokee plane, similar to the one that made the emergency landing.

A Western Sydney Airport spokesperson said: "On Thursday morning, a light plane made an emergency landing without incident on the Western Sydney International Airport construction site.

"There were no injuries reported, and the relevant authorities have been notified and an investigation is underway.

"Work on the site, including drone activities, was suspended for safety reasons and has now resumed."

Originally published as Air emergency: Plane forced to land at unfinished Badgerys

More Stories

editors picks emergency emergency landing plane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BITTEN: Spike in diseases transmitted by mosquitoes

        Premium Content BITTEN: Spike in diseases transmitted by mosquitoes

        News THE number of cases of Ross River virus and Barmah Forest in the area had a sustained increase in Northern NSW this year.

        Hollywood stars align to tell story of a local winding road

        Premium Content Hollywood stars align to tell story of a local winding road

        News A story by a locally-grown filmmaker has become an Audible Original

        Use it or lose it: Subsidised sports vouchers run out Dec 31

        Premium Content Use it or lose it: Subsidised sports vouchers run out Dec 31

        News THE Active Kids Vouchers are one of the most popular sporting initiatives...

        Free ride: be part of new series filmed on a courtesy bus

        Premium Content Free ride: be part of new series filmed on a courtesy bus

        News NEW film project is a mix of scripted “comedy with heart”, showcasing local and...