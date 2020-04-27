Plan for air-con at Lennox centre now on hold

AT the 2017 Australia Day citizenship ceremony, Ballina Mayor David Wright got too hot due to the lack of air-conditioning at the Lennox Head Community Centre, so he decided to find funding for it.

At last week's Ballina Shire Council meeting, Cr Wright had to forgo his dream of an air-conditioned community centre for Lennox Head until next financial year as part of council's revised Capital Expenditure Program for the 2019/20 financial year.

Cr Wright said council was presented with a revised financial plan at Thursday's meeting, which was carried in a unanimous vote.

"We have pushed a few things for the next financial year but nothing has been cancelled or pulled our of the list," he said.

More than 30 items of council's capital expenditure budget were revised, and almost $3.5 million in projects were deferred to the next financial year.

The biggest saving was in works at Airport Boulevard, where $3 million worth of works was delayed to 2020/21 from an initial budget of $6.5 million.

Cr Wright said after the 2017 Australia Day event at the Lennox Head Community Centre he discussed the issue with NSW MLC Ben Franklin.

"I was on stage and my socks were wet, so since then Mr Franklin got us a grant for nearly $2 million, and besides the air-conditioning, the centre will be getting a new roof, solar panels and better acoustics," he said.

The upgrades to the LHCC had a total budget of $2,114,600, which has now been revised to $1,764,600, meaning that $350,000 that council was to contribute to the project, has been deferred to 2020/21.

In regards to the Waste Management and Recovery Centre, Cr Wright said the pandemic crisis meant only essential waste was coming in.

Upgrades to the centre and installation of solar panels, at a cost of $255,000, have been deferred to 2020/21.

"Social distancing would make this very hard to complete - it's not so much in terms of a drop on income, but more on safety," he said.