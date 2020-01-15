Air and sea search continues for missing Qld man

THE search continues for a 60-year-old man who went missing off the Queensland coast as he tried to swim for a boat which was dragging its anchor.

Two men, aged 62 and 60, woke on a beach at Conical Rock, 15km east of Yeppoon, to find their boat drifting offshore at about 3am on Tuesday.

They tried to take a inflatable dingy out to the seven metre vessel but conditions made this difficult and they tried to swim to the boat, police say.

Only the 62-year-old man made it to the boat, where he set off a flare notifying authorities of his missing partner.

SEA SEARCH: The RACQ Rescue Helicopter is searching for a man in the waters to the north of the Keppel Island Group.

An air and sea search continues on Wednesday after the pair's inflatable raft and a life jacket were discovered on Tuesday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Amanda Warby said on Tuesday the 62-year-old is being looked after by emergency services.

Sen Sgt Warby told the ABC the pair had been at sea on a fishing trip for a number of days prior to the man going missing.