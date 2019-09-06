Menu
Login
QST_WSN_ASHRUGBY_WK50
QST_WSN_ASHRUGBY_WK50
News

AIC rugby league weekend livestream schedule

by Kyle Pollard
6th Sep 2019 12:43 PM

Padua College is the home of the AIC rugby league action this Saturday as Round 6 gets underway.

The hosts will play the dominant Marist College Ashgrove and are every chance to end their winning run in the Open grade.

On the other fields, St Edmund's College will take on Iona College, and Villanova will battle it out with St Patrick's College Shorncliffe.

Join the team at The Courier-Mail as we livestream the action from 12.30pm. Check out the full schedule below.

 

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 6

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

St Edmund's College v Iona College

Villanova College v St Patricks College

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

GRADE 9: From 12.30pm

GRADE 10: From 1.30pm

OPEN: From 2.40pm

aic rugby league editors picks live stream marist ashgrove padua college

Top Stories

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment BUSHFIRES have already caused devastation to parts of the Northern Rivers - now it's time to take a look at the outlook.

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru

    Roaring fun at the regatta

    Roaring fun at the regatta

    News Annual dragon boat regatta paddles into East Ballina

    Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

    Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

    Surfing "The day was all about wise wave selection”